Packers re-sign De’Vondre Campbell to five-year deal

The Packers have agreed to terms with linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on a five-year, $50 million deal, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Campbell, 28, will get $16.25 million in Year 1, $21.5 million in first two years and $32.25 million by Year 3, per Huber.

The Packers got Campbell for a bargain basement deal last summer, signing him to a one-year, $2 million contract that included a $1.01 million signing bonus. He gave them an All-Pro season.

Campbell finished seventh in the NFL with 145 tackles. He added six tackles for losses, six quarterback hits, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He led the NFL with 101 solo tackles before sitting out the season finale.

Campbell spent four seasons in Atlanta and one in Arizona before finding a home in Green Bay.