Packers releasing Za’Darius Smith, Billy Turner

Preston Smith will be sticking around Green Bay for a while, but he won’t be teammates with Za'Darius Smith any longer.

According to multiple reports, the Packers are releasing him as they get their roster and cap in order ahead of the start of the new league year. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is also releasing tackle Billy Turner.

Smith missed the final 16 games of the regular season with a back injury, but returned for the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers. He had 26 sacks over his first two seasons in Green Bay.

Turner started 43 games for the Packers over the last three seasons.

Releasing Smith clears $15 million in cap space for the Packers. Turner’s departure clears over $3.3 million if it’s processed now or more than $6 million if he’s a post-June 1 cut.