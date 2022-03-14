Packers releasing Za’Darius Smith, Billy Turner

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2022, 10:43 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 22 NFC Divisional Round - 49ers at Packers
Getty Images

Preston Smith will be sticking around Green Bay for a while, but he won’t be teammates with Za'Darius Smith any longer.

According to multiple reports, the Packers are releasing him as they get their roster and cap in order ahead of the start of the new league year. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is also releasing tackle Billy Turner.

Smith missed the final 16 games of the regular season with a back injury, but returned for the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers. He had 26 sacks over his first two seasons in Green Bay.

Turner started 43 games for the Packers over the last three seasons.

Releasing Smith clears $15 million in cap space for the Packers. Turner’s departure clears over $3.3 million if it’s processed now or more than $6 million if he’s a post-June 1 cut.

 

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Packers releasing Za’Darius Smith, Billy Turner

  1. There’s a direct correlation between the star quarterback taking less money and the success of the team. Admittedly, the sample size is small, just one. But the results speak for themselves: Ten conference championship games, seven Super Bowl titles, 19 of 20 years in the playoffs, never a losing season. By contrast, Rodgers and his ego want and get $50 million, the Packers have to cut two key players to get under the cap and Green Bay’s championship chances diminish.

  2. These cuts make sense. It would be a luxury for the Packers to keep Z Smith. No doubt, he’s been a very good if not great impact pass rusher, but with the back injury and some personality quirks he became more risk than the reward was worth. As a Packers fan, I wish they could keep Billy Turner who has been a serious bargain as a free agent signing 4-years ago, but between his price tag, age and otherwise young talented O-line depth he seems like a smart move. Let him test the market….if they can afford it, bring him back. Next up, Randall Cobb and Marcaedes Lewis get their release. If Cobb returns anywhere much over the NFL minimum, Rodgers influence has gone off the rails.

  3. Now add Rodgers contract which I’m sure will be a $26.4mil cap hit which saves $20 million this years cap. Plus what tey saved on this years cap with the P Smith contract,… GB is barely below the cap,… and that’s with Adams tag included. I’m sure there will be a couple more moves but this gets GB under the cap for Thursday.

  4. More solid moves Gutey. Nice work Packers brass. If green bay can get Turner back at a reasonable contract, that would be okay but no game changer by any means.

    Thank you for the action Z, but the D proved to be solid without him after he missed basically the whole season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.