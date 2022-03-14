Panthers release A.J. Bouye

Getty Images

Cornerback A.J. Bouye‘s time with the Panthers is up.

The Panthers announced Bouye’s release on Monday afternoon. They also confirmed that defensive lineman Morgan Fox is out.

Bouye signed a two-year deal in Carolina last year. He played 10 games and made seven starts while compiling 28 tackles and a forced fumble.

The move saves the Panthers just under $3.5 million in cap space for the coming season. The Fox move opened up just over $3 million.

Stephon Gilmore and Donte Jackson are set for free agency, which leaves Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson as the top cornerbacks under contract for the Panthers right now. Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Troy Pride, and Madre Harper are also on the roster.