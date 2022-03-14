Panthers releasing Morgan Fox

Getty Images

Reportedly set to make an aggressive offer for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Panthers have made a move to gain some more cap space.

According to multiple reports, Carolina is releasing edge rusher Morgan Fox.

Fox signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last March. He appeared in all 17 games, starting nine. Fox recorded 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and a pair of tackles for loss for Carolina.

Releasing Fox clears $3 million in cap space while adding $2.5 million in dead cap money.

Fox spent his first five seasons with the Rams. He had 6.0 sacks in 2020 while also recording nine QB hits and eight tackles for loss.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo, Fox has 12.0 sacks in 69 career games.