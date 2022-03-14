Panthers signing Xavier Woods

Getty Images

Veteran safety Xavier Woods is heading to Carolina.

Woods is signing a three-year, $15.75 million contract with the Panthers, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old Woods started all 17 games for the Vikings last season. Prior to that he spent four years in Dallas.

Last year Woods had three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one sack and played every single defensive snap for the Vikings. He also played 24 percent of special teams snaps.

In Carolina Woods should be a starter alongside Jeremy Chinn, giving the Panthers a good pair of safeties.