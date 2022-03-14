Patriots bring back Brian Hoyer, James Ferentz

Getty Images

The Patriots are continuing to bring back players from the 2021 roster before they can hit free agency in 2022.

New England has agreed to terms with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and offensive lineman James Ferentz, according to the Boston Globe.

That news comes less than 24 hours after the news that defensive back Devin McCourty will return on a one-year deal worth $9 million.

Hoyer and McCourty had been expected to return, and special teams captain Matthew Slater may be next as Bill Belichick attempts to bring back the nucleus of a team that made the playoffs last year.