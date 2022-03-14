Preston Smith signs extension with Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2022, 9:34 AM EDT
The Packers’ moves to free up cap space for the 2022 season include a new contract for edge rusher Preston Smith.

Smith posted a picture of himself signing a contract at the Packers facility on Monday. Smith, who captioned the photo “lifer,” was considered a potential cap casualty because the Packers could have cleared over $12.4 million in room by parting ways with him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a four-year extension with $52.5 million in new money. He will make $14 million this year and the structure of the deal will reduce his cap hit in the short term.

Smith has 38 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for the Packers last season.

While the Packers have ensured the return of one edge rusher named Smith, they may still be parting ways with one. Za'Darius Smith is set to count for more than $26 million against the cap and has been mentioned along with his teammate in recent weeks as a potential cap casualty.

"Preston Smith signs extension with Packers

  1. Preston Smith had to give back some money because Aaron wanted more.

    I hope that $50m/per is worth it with Devante now refusing anytime play on the tag

    Lol @ Packer front office

  2. dstegesaurus says:
    March 14, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Preston Smith had to give back some money because Aaron wanted more.

    ——————————————————————–

    Explain how a contract extension with $52.5 million in new money was Preston Smith giving back money.

  4. Preston has mostly underperformed since going to GB. That said, he had his best year last year. Not likely the Pack keep both Smiths.

  5. Good job Gutey and the Packers personel team! Preston has been very solid.

    I think some forget the $38M cap increase next year when they falsely think the Packers are in bad cap shape.

  6. dstegesaurus says:
    March 14, 2022 at 9:54 am
    Preston Smith had to give back some money because Aaron wanted more.

    I hope that $50m/per is worth it with Devante now refusing anytime play on the tag

    Lol @ Packer front office
    ____________

    Preston did not give back any money.

    AR’s contract is not a $50 million hit against the cap.

    The Packers have never lost an important player because of a salary cap issue.

  7. Sometimes, the Packers need to be the grown-ups in the room.

    Their stars (Aaron, Devante) have been jerking them around for a while now.
    At some point, you gotta cut a guy lose, prove who’s in charge.

    Devante dropping this NOW is ridiculous.

  8. Go on D. Drop Aaron

    He only cares about himself not the rest of the team and certainly not you.

    He got his

  9. A lot of $ being spent to try to re-kindle that legendary 1-and-done glory.

  10. Too old to sign to that kind of money. He won’t see it all and the team will regret it by mid year.

