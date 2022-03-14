Preston Smith signs extension with Packers

Getty Images

The Packers’ moves to free up cap space for the 2022 season include a new contract for edge rusher Preston Smith.

Smith posted a picture of himself signing a contract at the Packers facility on Monday. Smith, who captioned the photo “lifer,” was considered a potential cap casualty because the Packers could have cleared over $12.4 million in room by parting ways with him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a four-year extension with $52.5 million in new money. He will make $14 million this year and the structure of the deal will reduce his cap hit in the short term.

Smith has 38 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for the Packers last season.

While the Packers have ensured the return of one edge rusher named Smith, they may still be parting ways with one. Za'Darius Smith is set to count for more than $26 million against the cap and has been mentioned along with his teammate in recent weeks as a potential cap casualty.