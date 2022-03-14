Quandre Diggs agrees to re-sign with Seahawks

Getty Images

Safety Quandre Diggs was on the open market for about an hour before deciding to turn right and re-up with his 2021 employer.

According to multiple reports, Diggs has agreed to a three-year deal worth $40 million with the Seahawks.

Diggs has been with Seattle since midway through the 2019 season when he came over from Detroit via trade. He’s started 389 games for the Seahawks and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and 2021, recording five picks in each of the last two years. He’s recorded a total of 13 interceptions with Seattle.

Diggs suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in Seattle’s Week 18 victory over Arizona. But he’s reportedly expected to be fully medically cleared from his injuries in June.

A Lions sixth-round pick in 2015, Diggs has appeared in 103 games with 78 starts. He has 19 career interceptions and 44 career passes defensed.