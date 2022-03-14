Report: Carlton Davis re-signing with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers likely aren’t going to keep the entire band together, but they’re doing a good job of keeping the core. Tampa Bay will have to make some moves to get underneath the salary cap before the start of the league year Wednesday.

But they are busy getting some of their players back in the fold Monday.

The Bucs are bringing back cornerback Carlton Davis on three-year deal worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Davis, 25, is ninth on PFT’s top-100 free agents rankings.

He has played 51 games since the Bucs selected him in the second round in 2018. He has 207 tackles, six interceptions, 52 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Davis played only 10 games in 2021, missing time on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.

The Bucs currently are about $7 million over the 2022 salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com.