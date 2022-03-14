Report: Davante Adams says he won’t play for franchise tag, he and Packers are far apart

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams does not appear close to a deal.

Adams told the Packers he won’t play on the franchise tag this season, and he and the team are far apart on a contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Of course, it’s common for players and teams to be far apart in March and then reach an agreement in July, so it’s far from panic time in Green Bay. But it’s going to take some work for the Packers and Adams to come to terms.

Adams is No. 1 on PFT’s list of the Top 100 free agents, but the franchise tag — and the Packers’ desire to win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers — ensure that he’s not going anywhere. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be on the field in Green Bay by September, but for now the sides have very different ideas about what an acceptable contract will look like.