Report: Multiple teams expressed interest in trading for Kirk Cousins

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2022, 10:24 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

As it turns out, if the Vikings had wanted to trade Kirk Cousins, they could have.

Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports that “multiple teams” had expressed interest in trading for Cousins. The teams aren’t identified; “multiple” technically means more than one.

Although Cousins has become an unpopular figure in the eyes of many Vikings fans, here’s the problem. If Kirk had gone, who would the quarterback have been? Unless a trade for Deshaun Watson was happening, the Vikings would have been screwed at quarterback for 2022, and perhaps beyond.

And so the Vikings decided to kick the can with Kirk, confident that they can pair quarterback with a quarterback-friendly head coach and get better results than they’ve gotten in four years with Cousins. Maybe they can. Maybe Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer were never a good fit. Maybe the Vikings, who have a quarterback who can execute the play that is called if the play that is called doesn’t fall apart, need a coach who can design and select the right play at the right time.

It also helps to have the right players. The Vikings need a better offensive line, and a better defense. How quickly and effectively can they addressed those flaws? We’ll see. For now, all we know is that Cousins will continue to be the quarterback, at least for the next two years.

9 responses to “Report: Multiple teams expressed interest in trading for Kirk Cousins

  1. The Vikes can pay me 1% of what they are paying Cousins and I bet I can match his playoff success with ease.

  2. They aren’t winning the Super Bowl, so who cares if they’re screwed at QB after trading him? Reset the deck. Get draft picks from the trade or a good young player. Be terrible and get a higher draft position. Build for the future. Kirk is not the future and his trade value is likely to go down. So you don’t have a point Mike. Just like you didn’t have a point that Brady was going to the 49ers.

  3. Its smart business to be open to trading Cousins in case someone who is desperate is willing to give you a huge haul. It is also smart business to keep Cousins knowing the alternative is a downgrade (unless you are willing to give too much for Watson) and you will be putting a lesser product on the field. Good move by our new regime and hope they continue to make moves to put us closer to being legit.

  4. This pains me to say as a Packer fan but the guy does have talent. He would put alot of teams a notch higher than they are. And, there arent any options out there available better than Kirk for the Vikings to fill the void.

  6. They’re screwed at QB WITH Kirk Cousins. Captain Checkdown isn’t leading them anywhere but the couch for next year’s playoffs.

  7. 50Stars is right. Guys like Cousins, Derek Carr get bagged on a lot cause they are not elite, and arent wining a SB without a very good supporting cast but Cousins would be an upgrade at QB for over half the teams. Even a team like the 49ers would move closer to wining it all with him, not saying they would. The Vikings should take the haul theyed get from him and retool.

  8. As the Packers found out if you unload your starting QB you have to play with someone else’s castoff. Cousins is way better than the alternatives. BTW-Watson very likely would have signed elsewhere.

