Report: Texans decline Colts attempt to speak with Deshaun Watson

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be speaking with teams in need of a quarterback about a potential trade, but the Colts reportedly won’t be one of them.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans have declined the Colts’ request to speak with Watson. The Colts are looking for a quarterback after agreeing to trade Carson Wentz to Washington.

Per the report, the Texans declined the attempt to set up a meeting because they do not want to trade Watson inside the AFC South. He is set to speak with the Panthers and Saints on Monday, so a move out of the conference altogether may be the likeliest outcome at this point. Watson does have a no-trade clause, however, and a refusal to accept one to any team but Indianapolis could lead to a different outcome.

If Watson’s not in the cards, the Colts could turn their attention to a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. With Mitch Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater settling on new homes Monday, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are the top free agents who remain unattached to teams.