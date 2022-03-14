Saints tender Deonte Harty at second-round level

Getty Images

While the Saints have plenty to figure out at quarterback, it looks like they’ll be keeping one of their key restricted free agents.

According to multiple reports, the Saints are tendering restricted free agent receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty at the second-round level. Harty, known to this point in his career as Deonte Harris, changed his last name from Harris in January to honor his stepfather.

Harty joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He recorded 1,500 all-purpose yards last year, gaining 199 on punt returns, 690 on kick returns, 570 receiving, and 41 rushing in 13 games.

Harty expanded his role as a receiver last year, catching 36 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

If he plays on the second-round tender this season, he’ll earn $3.986 million.