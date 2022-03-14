Seahawks re-sign Al Woods

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Al Woods will be sticking with the Seahawks.

Woods’ agents announced that their client struck a deal to remain in Seattle on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal for the veteran tackle.

The contract is worth $9 million with $4.75 million fully guaranteed.

Woods opted out in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to start all 16 games he played last season. He recorded 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances.

The Seahawks will be acquiring Shelby Harris from the Broncos once the Russell Wilson trade becomes official later this week. Poona Ford and Bryan Mone also remain on hand at defensive tackle.