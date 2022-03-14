Seahawks, Sidney Jones agree to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Seahawks have retained one of thier defensive players.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Seattle is re-signing cornerback Sidney Jones to a one-year deal. The contract is worth $3.6 million and Jones can earn up to $4.4 million with incentives.

Seattle acquired Jones last August from Jacksonville in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. Jones appeared in 16 games with 11 starts, recording 66 total tackles and 10 passes defensed.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Jones spent his first three seasons with the Eagles before they waived him in their final roster cuts for the 2020 season. He signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad that September before being promoted to the active roster.

In 47 career games with 25 starts, Jones has four interceptions and 29 passes defensed.