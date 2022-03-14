Ted Karras agrees to three-year deal with Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals have doubled down on additions to the interior of their offensive line in the early hours of the free agency negotiating window.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a three-year deal with Ted Karras. Karras, who has experience at guard and center, will be set to make $18 million under the terms of the deal.

The Karras news comes shortly after word that the Bengals intend to sign former Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa to a four-year contract. Both moves are part of the team’s effort to better protect Joe Burrow from the battering he took in the regular season and playoffs.

Karras has started 44 games for the Patriots and Dolphins over the last three seasons. He should have a good shot at adding to that total once the Bengals sort out the makeup of their 2022 offensive line.