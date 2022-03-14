Teddy Bridgewater can earn up to $10 million in Miami this year

Getty Images

The Dolphins have found another quarterback, one that could potentially — potentially — give starter Tua Tagovailoa a run for his money.

On the issue of money, new Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will receive $6.5 million on a one-year deal. The deal also includes up to $3.5 million incentives, pushing the total value to up to $10 million.

The base pay, a $2 million signing bonus and $4.5 million salary, are fully guaranteed. The triggers for the incentives have not been revealed. If they are based on individual performance, they give Bridgewater an added incentive to try to topple Tua.

Tagovailoa is due to earn $3.362 million this year, with a cap number of $8.256 million. He’s undoubtedly enter the offseason program and training camp at the starter. If, however, Bridgewater meshes with the Shanahan system that Mike McDaniel has brought to Miami, things could get interesting.