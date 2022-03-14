Teddy Bridgewater set to sign with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins have been linked to Teddy Bridgewater in past offseasons without adding him to their roster, but he is finally set to be making his way to Miami.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bridgewater, who is from Miami, plans to sign a one-year deal with the Dolphins when the new league year opens on Monday. No other terms of the deal have been released.

Schefter’s report adds that Bridgewater is coming home in order to serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa. That seems realistic given the way head coach Mike McDaniel has talked about Tagovailoa since taking the job, but Bridgewater’s experience make him a viable option to step into the lineup should the Dolphins feel the need to make a change at any point.

With Bridgewater making his way to Miami and Mitch Trubisky settling on the Steelers, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are the top quarterback free agents without attachments to teams at this point.