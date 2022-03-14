Terrence Brooks re-signs with the Texans

Getty Images

Safety Terrence Brooks will be staying in Houston.

Brooks’ agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client has agreed to return to the Texans on a one-year, $2 million deal.

Brooks signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year after spending the previous two seasons with the Patriots. He’s also played for the Jets, Eagles, and Ravens since entering the league as a 2014 third-round pick.

He had 21 tackles in 11 appearances for Houston in 2021. Brooks started three of those games.

Justin Reid and A.J. Moore are still on track for free agency, so Brooks could see an uptick in playing time once the Texans are back on the field this year.