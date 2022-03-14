Texans cut Marcus Cannon

Getty Images

Veteran free agent Marcus Cannon is on the way out in Houston.

The Texans are cutting Cannon, according to multiple reports.

Last year the Texans acquired Cannon in a trade with the Patriots and he earned a starting job, but he was lost for the season after four starts with a back injury.

By cutting Cannon, the Texans are saving $5.2 million in cap space.

Cannon has played 10 of his 11 seasons with the Patriots, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see New England show some interest in re-signing him.