Titans agree to terms with Geoff Swaim

The Titans are bringing back one of their starting offensive pieces for a third season with the franchise.

Tennessee has agreed to a one-year deal with tight end Geoff Swaim, the team announced on Monday.

Swaim started 16 of 17 games for Tennessee in 2021, recording 31 catches for 210 yards with three touchdowns.

The Titans initially signed Swaim in August 2020 after the Jaguars cut him in March of that year. He caught nine passes for 83 yards with a touchdown in 10 games for Tennessee in 2020.

A seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft, Swaim spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys before joining the Jaguars in free agency. He has 88 career receptions for 694 yards with five touchdowns.