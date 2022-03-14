Vikings land Harrison Phillips from Bills

In 2022, nearly 20 percent of the Minnesota starting defense will be named Harrison.
Via NFL Media, Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is expected to sign with the Vikings. He’ll join long-time safety Harrison Smith in Minnesota.
A third-round pick in 2018, Phillips appeared in 14 regular-season games and started eight in 2021.
The move comes at a time when the Vikings are shifting from a 4-3 to the 3-4 defense. It requires a reconfiguration of the roster to fit the defense. Obviously, they see Phillips as fitting.
Phillips is the first unrestricted free-agent addition for the Vikings in the current process. They’ve lost safety Xavier Woods to Carolina, and center Mason Cole to Pittsburgh.