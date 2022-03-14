Vikings tender Greg Joseph

Getty Images

The Vikings have moved to bring back their kicker.

According to agent Brett Tessler, Minnesota informed him that the club is tendering pending restricted free agent Greg Joesph.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Vikings are doing so at the original round/right of first refusal level, which means Joseph is set to make $2.433 million in 2022.

Joesph signed with the Vikings last February. He hit 33-of-38 field goals in 2021 along with 36-of-40 extra points. He also sent 81 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

After going undrafted in 2018, Joseph spent time with the Dolphins and Browns as a rookie. He hit 17-of-20 field goals for Cleveland in 2018. He also made nine extra points with the Titans in 2019.