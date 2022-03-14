Washington re-signing Tyler Larsen

Getty Images

The Commanders are bringing back one of their pending free agent offensive linemen.

Per multiple reports, Washington is re-signing center Tyler Larsen on a one-year deal.

Larsen suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in December. He appeared in nine games with three starts for Washington in 2021.

Before signing with Washington last spring, Larsen appeared in 68 games with 18 starts for the Panthers from 2016-2020. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins in 2014 before also spending time with Washington in 2015.

As noted by Sam Fortier of the Washington Post, Larsen could compete with Keith Ismael for a spot in training camp. Ismael, a fifth-round pick in 2020, started five of Washington’s last six games in 2021.