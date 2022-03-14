What kind of deal did Mitchell Trubisky do?

Getty Images

For many of the free-agent contracts that will be negotiated and then leaked to reporters over the next two days, we’ll get both the length of the deal and the value of it. For some, we won’t learn the value.

Usually when we don’t, there’s a reason for it. It happens because the deal is nothing to brag about.

That’s quite possibly the case with the two-year deal signed by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the Steelers. Given recent buzz that he was someone who would be in high demand, a contract that gets people to say “is that it?” will create the impression that Trubisky really wasn’t in very much demand, or that his agent played the market poorly.

That doesn’t make it a bad move for Trubisky. He made plenty of money in his first four seasons, as the second overall pick in the draft. And he gets a clear shot to be the starter in Pittsburgh, because the alternative is Mason Rudolph.

If Trubisky performs well as the starter, he’ll surely get a new deal and more money and everything that goes along with it. In the interim, we’ll inevitably find out how much he’ll be making to spend the next two years in Pittsburgh. If it was anything great, we’d already know.