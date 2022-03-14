Will Dissly re-signs with the Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks won’t have quarterback Russell Wilson as part of their offense during the 2022 season, but they will have tight end Will Dissly.

According to multiple reports, Dissly has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract to remain with the Seahawks. The Seahawks have Gerald Everett heading for free agency, but they are set to acquire tight end Noah Fant from the Broncos when the Wilson trade becomes official.

Dissly was a 2018 fourth-round pick who was limited to 10 games in his first two NFL seasons. He’s played 31 games the last two years, though, and has 76 catches for 900 yards and nine touchdowns over his entire tenure with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have also agreed to new deals with safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback Sidney Jones, and defensive tackle Al Woods on Monday.