With no new deal from Chiefs, Darrel Williams will hit free agency

One of the Chiefs’ key offensive contributors is set to hit the open market when the league’s negotiating window opens at noon.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs tried to re-sign running back Darrel Williams but could not reach a deal.

Williams has spent his entire career with Kansas City, joining the club as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2018. Appearing in all 17 regular-season games with seven starts, Williams recorded 1,010 yards from scrimmage — 558 rushing, 452 receiving — and eight total touchdowns in 2021.

With running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sidelined for seven games due to injury, Williams was third on the team in both yards and touchdowns behind receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Williams, who turns 27 in April, has 912 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns and 83 receptions for 762 yards and four touchdowns in his career.