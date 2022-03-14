Zay Jones heads to the Jaguars

Getty Images

Jacksonville continues to try to buy its way out of dysfunction.

A day of aggressive signings has continued, with the acquisition of former Raiders receiver Zay Jones. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jones has agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million contract with Jacksonville. The deal has a maximum value of $30 million.

Jones had 47 catches for 546 yards and one touchdown in 2021. The 26-year-old was a 2017 second-round pick of the Bills. In October 2019, he was traded to the Raiders.

He appeared in all 17 games last season starting nine. He joins receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram as new weapons for Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, under coach Doug Pederson.