Aaron Rodgers finally signs his new contract with the Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2022, 9:16 AM EDT
A week after he decided to stay in Green Bay comes the news that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made it official.

Rodgers has finally “signed” a contract extension. Most importantly, the deal slashes his cap number in 2022. Reportedly, it drops from $46.66 million to $28 million.

It’s a four-year extension with a pair of dummy years on the back end, aimed at parking cap dollars. Via NFL Media, he’ll make $150 million over the first three years of the contract.

Rodgers quibbled last week with non-existent reports that he had actually signed the deal. He also disputed the reported terms. It’s possible (wink) that the terms were changed to make the initial reports incorrect.

Contract numbers aside, the biggest question continues to be the number of years he’ll actually play. The full structure and terms will shed considerable light on whether he’ll be able to easily retire after one year, or whether a trade (if he decides he wants one) is feasible.

The sky-high cap number gave Rodgers the leverage to demand the same flexibility he had this year. Basically, the power to decide whether to quit playing or to seek a fresh start, each and every year.

For now, we know that this year he’ll be a Packer. He possibly will decide after this year to move on.

22 responses to “Aaron Rodgers finally signs his new contract with the Packers

  1. “Most importantly, the deal slashes his cap number in 2022. Reportedly, it drops from $46.66 million to $28 million.”
    ____________

    So much for all of the “experts” who claimed that AR’s salary would cripple the Packers’ roster. Preston signed, Campbell signed. Davante soon to be signed to a multi-year contract. All is well.

  3. A deal with DA17 will get done. Then, time to focus on getting the job done: Bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

  4. “It is categorically false” that it is about the money

    $59.515 MM/yr later – What a putz

  5. Contracts are being signed all season. Besides, we all know he was going to sign it. Ho-hum. Next!

  7. Vikings fans won’t like this. Rodgers is officially counting 5+ mil less than Cousins against the cap this year…

  8. whats the cap hit 2023 2024 and 2025

    How are the packers getting all this money

  9. The way teams seem to work around the CAP gets crazier every year. Pushing money off into future “void” years when the player won’t be on the team seems crazy, but that is where we are now in the NFL and quite a few teams are doing it. Packers are pushing at least $22 Mil into future and that number could easily double if he plays another year.

  10. As long as QB pay continues to skyrocket.. guys will play until they absolutely can’t.

  11. will he demand a trade next year,will he retire? he will be in Green Bay as long as the contract spells out. the Packers have gone out of their way to make him happy and if he wasnt he would never have put ink to paper.lets forget about what he will do a year or two down the road and get on with the team in general,will they remain good enough now to dominate the North and get back to the playoffs. it certainly seems they may be even better this season.

  17. “It’s possible (wink) that the terms were changed to make the initial reports incorrect.”
    ———
    Ahhh conspiracy theories again 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ just admit after bashing him and trying to say he was wrong in his criticism that he was actually RIGHT. No integrity to admit to being wrong 💩💩

  19. Aaron is a talented player and a controversial person, but his best talent may be constantly being in the news.

  21. He should’ve asked to allocate a few mil of his salary to special teams, cuz they stink.

