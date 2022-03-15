Baker Mayfield acknowledges “many uncertainties,” thanks Cleveland

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may not be the Browns quarterback for much longer. Given the team’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson, Mayfield could be traded by the Browns sooner than later.

“With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is,” Mayfield said Tuesday night on Twitter, under a longer statement.

“The past four years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland,” Mayfield said. “This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can control, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout the process.”

No matter what happens, Mayfield will earn $18.8 million in 2022, the fully-guaranteed salary under his fifth-year option. Whether he earns it with the Browns or someone else will be determined soon enough.

Still, the team’s open flirtation with Watson could make it difficult to continue with Mayfield. If the Browns don’t land Watson, the Browns need another plan.