Bears agree to terms with Lucas Patrick

The Bears agreed to terms with former Packers interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on Tuesday night. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Patrick will sign a two-year, $8 million contract with $4 million fully guaranteed.

Patrick, 28, is following Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from Green Bay. Patrick spent six seasons with the Packers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Duke.

He served as a backup for most of his career before breaking into the starting lineup full time in 2020. Patrick started 28 games the past two seasons.

Patrick, who has played 73 games with 34 starts in his career, can play both guard spots as well as center.

The Bears lost offensive guard James Daniels to the Steelers earlier in the day.