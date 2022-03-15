Before teams could meet with Deshaun Watson, the Texans approved their trade proposals

Getty Images

On one hand, it would make sense for the Texans to let quarterback Deshaun Watson meet with multiple suitors, allowing him to prepare a list of teams for which he’d waive his no-trade clause. Then, the Texans could let those teams bid against each other for the rights to Watson’s contract.

The Texans apparently have opted for a different approach. Per multiple reports, the Texans didn’t allow teams to meet with Watson until the Texans approved trade proposals from the interested teams.

So, basically, it’s up to Watson. Once he picks a team, that team will already have a trade in place.

The teams who have meet with Watson are the Saints, Panthers, and Browns. The Falcons reportedly will meet with Watson on Wednesday.

Although the Texans possibly could have gotten more if they’d sparked an auction among multiple teams, the Texans have avoided the possibility that, after meeting with various teams, Watson will waive his no-trade clause for only one team. If that had happened, the Texans would have no limited leverage, since keeping Watson is out of the question.

So, basically, now is the time for interested teams to come to the table. To make their offers. To meet with Watson. Once he picks one of those teams, it will be over. Watson will have a new team.