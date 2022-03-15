Broncos agree to contract with Eric Tomlinson

Getty Images

The Broncos have agreement with free agent tight end Eric Tomlinson on a one-year deal, Mike Klis of News9 reports.

Tomlinson, 29, is joining his sixth team.

He played every game in a season for the first time in his career in 2021, seeing action on 319 offensive snaps and 165 on special teams for the Ravens.

Used as a blocker, Tomlinson had only one reception for 7 yards.

Tomlinson has 18 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown in 68 career games over six seasons. He has played for the Jets, Patriots, Giants and Raiders as well as the Ravens.