Chargers cut Bryan Bulaga

Getty Images

The Chargers have released veteran offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga.

The move, which had been widely expected, became official today.

Bulaga’s release creates $10.75 million in salary cap space for the Chargers.

Although the Chargers once thought Bulaga was going to be a major part of their offense going forward, signing him to a three-year, $30 million contract in 2020, he has played in a total of just 11 games over the last two years.

Bulaga, who is recovering from surgery for a core muscle injury, will hit free agency, and he’ll surely have some offers, though not for the kind of money the Chargers were paying him.