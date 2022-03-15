Chargers tender Jalen Guyton, Storm Norton, Donald Parham

Getty Images

The Chargers have tendered all three of their exclusive rights free agents.

Wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton, and tight end Donald Parham are now tied to the team unless the tenders are rescinded. Under NFL rules, exclusive rights free agents can only negotiate with their current teams once they’ve been tendered.

Guyton caught the first touchdown pass of Justin Herbert‘s career in 2020 and he’s caught 59 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns overall. He’ll rejoin Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, and Andre Roberts in the Chargers receiving corps.

With right tackle Bryan Bulaga out for all but one game last season, Norton found himself in the starting lineup 15 times. He also started three games during the 2020 season.

Parham had 20 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. He suffered a scary-looking injury in a mid-December game against the Chiefs and wound up being diagnosed with a concussion after being taken to a hospital for evaluation.