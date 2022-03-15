Colts agree to deal with Brandon Facyson

Getty Images

The Colts are set to make an addition to their defensive backfield.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms with cornerback Brandon Facyson. It’s a one-year deal and no financial terms have been reported.

Facyson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2018 and was signed off of their practice squad by the Raiders last year. He started nine of the 12 games he played after coming to Vegas and also started their playoff loss to the Bengals.

The move to Indianapolis will allow Facyson to continue playing for Gus Bradley, who took the Colts defensive coordinator job after holding the same role for the Raiders last year.

Facyson had 55 tackles and an interception last season. He joins a Colts cornerback group that includes Kenny Moore and Rock Ya-Sin, but could be losing Xavier Rhodes as a free agent.