Colts re-sign Zaire Franklin

Getty Images

Linebacker Zaire Franklin is remaining with the Colts.

According to multiple reports, Franklin is re-signing with Indianapolis rather than hitting the open market on Wednesday. It’s set to be a three-year contract for Franklin with $4 million in guaranteed money.

Franklin made 11 starts while appearing in every game last season and has not missed a game since joining the Colts as a seventh-round pick in 2018. He spent most of his first three seasons playing as a reserve and on special teams.

Franklin has 94 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery over his time with the AFC South team.

Matthew Adams is now the only current Colts linebacker set to become a free agent.