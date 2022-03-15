Colts re-signing Tyquan Lewis

Getty Images

The Colts are re-signing defensive end Tyquan Lewis to a one-year, $3 million deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Lewis, 27, has spent all four seasons of his career in Indianapolis since the team made him a second-round choice in 2018.

He played eight games in 2021 before a season-ending knee injury on an interception of Ryan Tannehill. Lewis finished the year with 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

In his four seasons, Lewis has 56 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 41 games.