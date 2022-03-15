Connor Williams agrees to two-year deal with Dolphins

Getty Images

Guard Connor Williams will be on the move when the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that Williams has agreed to a two-year deal with the Dolphins. It’s worth $14 million with $7.5 million in guaranteed money.

Williams was a 2018 second-round pick by the Cowboys and he started 51 of the 57 regular season games he played over the last four seasons. Williams also started all three playoff games the Cowboys took part in over that period.

Robert Hunt, Michael Dieter, and Austin Jackson saw the most work on the interior of the offensive line for Miami last season. Williams’ arrival will likely lead to a change in that arrangement for the 2022 season.