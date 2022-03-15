Cowboys re-sign Malik Hooker

Getty Images

Safety Malik Hooker won’t be leaving the Cowboys this offseason.

According to multiple reports, Hooker has agreed to a new contract in Dallas. It is a two-year, $8 million deal.

Hooker was a Colts first-round pick in 2017 and signed with the Cowboys as a free agent last year. Hooker tore his Achilles early in his final season with the Colts, but he was able to play in 15 games during his first year in Dallas.

Hooker started three of those games and finished the season with 44 tackles and an interception. He was one of two safeties heading toward free agency this offseason and Jayron Kearse remains on that path Tuesday.