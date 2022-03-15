Darius Phillips set to sign with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders are set to make an addition to their secondary and special teams units.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team has come to an agreement with cornerback/kick returner Darius Phillips on a contract for the 2022 season. It’s a one-year deal worth $2.25 million for Phillips.

Phillips was a Bengals fifth-round pick in 2018 and he’s spent the last four years in Cincinnati. He started 10 games on defense in his first three seasons, but only played 90 defensive snaps last year before landing on injured reserve in December.

Phillips had some 73 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his 47 games with the Bengals. He also averaged seven yards per punt return and 21.7 yards per kickoff return.