Dolphins re-signing Preston Williams

The Dolphins are bringing back one of their players who was set to become a restricted free agent.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami is re-signing receiver Preston Williams on a one-year deal.

Williams signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2019 and he made the 53-man roster. Williams has battled through various injuries throughout his young career, playing just eight games in each of his three years.

But he’s recorded 56 catches for 787 yards with seven touchdowns. In 2021, he caught six passes for 71 yards.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Williams can make up to $1.99 million in his new deal. Had Miami tendered Williams at the lowest level for a restricted free agent, he would’ve made $2.4 million.