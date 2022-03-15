Eagles tender Nate Herbig at lowest level

Getty Images

The Eagles would like to have guard Nate Herbig back for the 2022 season, but they won’t be getting any draft pick compensation if another team should sign him away as a restricted free agent.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles have tendered Herbig at the lowest level for restricted free agents. Herbig was undrafted out of Stanford, so the original round tender means the Eagles will have the right to match any offer sheet that comes his way but won’t get anything if he winds up leaving.

The tender comes with a salary of $2.433 million for next season.

Herbig has started 17 of the 33 games he’s played for the Eagles over the last three seasons.