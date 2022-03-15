Elandon Roberts agrees to new deal in Miami

Getty Images

Linebacker Elandon Roberts is set to continue playing for the Dolphins.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that Roberts has agreed to a new deal with the AFC East club. It’s a one-year contract worth $3.25 million.

Roberts signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins after leaving the Patriots in 2020 and re-signed with Miami in 2021. He started 15 of the team’s 17 games and recorded 83 tackles, a sack, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Roberts returned the interception 85 yards for a touchdown in Week Three.

The Dolphins have also held onto edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah this week while adding agreements with running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, cornerback Keion Crossen, guard Connor Williams, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.