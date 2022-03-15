Falcons tender Olamide Zaccheaus, release Tyeler Davison

Getty Images

The Falcons are set to lose Russell Gage as a free agent, but they’ve moved to make sure another wideout remains with the team for the 2022 season.

The team announced that they have tendered wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus as a restricted free agent. It’s an original round tender for Zaccheaus, so he stands to make $2.433 million and the Falcons would not be in line for draft pick compensation if he leaves for another team. They will have the right to match any offer for the wideout, however.

Zaccheaus caught 31 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns last season. With Calvin Ridley suspended, Gage heading elsewhere, and Tajae Sharpe set for free agency, Zaccheaus is at the top of the team’s current depth chart.

The Falcons also announced that they have released defensive tackle Tyeler Davison. The move frees up $3.7 million in cap space, but leaves $1.2 million in dead money.

Davison had 30 tackles while starting 11 of the 12 games he played last season.