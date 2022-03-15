Gus Edwards files lawsuit over alleged armed robbery from December 2021

Getty Images

Ravens running back Gus Edwards made no headlines on the field in 2021, after suffering a torn ACL in a preseason practice. He’s making a headline for filing an unusual lawsuit over an incident that happened in December of last year.

Via TMZ.com, Edwards has sued a Los Angeles strip club after he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint.

Edward claims that he and a friend named Loomis Zaysay were at the Crazy Girls club in L.A. on December 11. Edwards claims that he and Zaysay left a vehicle with the club’s valet, paying a $60 fee. They then paid $800 to sit in a private area, guarded by security.

In the lawsuit, Edwards claims that the two men left after employees of the club started fighting. Edwards alleges that five men in masks, each of whom had a gun, confronted them and demanded their jewelry. The assailants took, per Edwards, a $50,000 necklace and a $25,000 watch from him and a $60,000 watch from Zaysay.

Here’s where it gets weird. Edwards claims they were “set up” by the valet at the club, based on a tip he received from someone on Instagram.

Edwards and Zaysay have sued the club and the valet service, seeking more than $800,000 in damages.