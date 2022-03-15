Jaguars start free agency with a spending spree

Getty Images

No team committed more money to free agents on the first day that players and teams could negotiate contracts than the Jaguars, who committed to expensive deals with six different players.

The Jaguars, who have been so bad that they’ve earned the first overall pick in the draft two years in a row, made the following moves within 12 hours of teams being allowed to negotiate with players:

Guard Brandon Scherff agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million deal. Scherff was No. 13 on our list of the Top 100 free agents in the NFL.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal. Kirk was No. 53 on our Top 100.

Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal. Oluokun was No. 54 on our Top 100.

Tight end Evan Engram agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal. Engram was No. 57 on our Top 100.

Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal. Fatukasi was No. 78 on our Top 100.

Wide receiver Zay Jones agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal. Jones was unranked on our Top 100.

But spending a lot of money doesn’t necessarily result in winning a lot of games. And in the case of the Jaguars’ signings, there are plenty of reasons to believe that they’ve overspent. The Jaguars should be better than they were in the last couple years, but that’s not saying much.