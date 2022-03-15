Jaguars to release Myles Jack

Getty Images

The Jaguars are moving on from one of their mainstay defensive players.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jacksonville is releasing linebacker Myles Jack.

Jack was selected in the second round of the 2016 draft and has appeared in 88 games for Jacksonville with 82 starts. He recorded 108 tackles with three tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits in 2021.

By releasing Jack, the Jaguars will save $8.4 million against the cap while also incurring a $4.8 million dead cap charge.

Jack was set to enter the penultimate season of a four-year extension he signed with Jacksonville back in 2019.