James Daniels agrees to terms with Steelers

The Steelers have landed their second interior offensive lineman of free agency.

NFL Media reports that guard James Daniels has agreed to terms on a deal that will take him from Chicago to Pittsburgh for the 2022 season. It is a three-year, $26.5 million deal that can become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Daniels was a Bears second-round pick in 2018 and he started 48 of the 54 games he played over the last four seasons, including all 17 games that the Bears played last season.

The Steelers have also agreed to terms on a deal with former Vikings guard/center Mason Cole. Their arrivals should shake up the makeup on the interior of a Steelers line that underwhelmed in 2021.