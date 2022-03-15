Jeff Gladney visiting Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals are hosting cornerback Jeff Gladney on Tuesday night, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

The Vikings made Gladney the 31st overall choice in 2020, but he played only 16 games for Minnesota.

The Vikings waived Gladney last summer after he was indicted for assaulting a woman in Dallas, and no other team gave him a chance to play in 2021. Last Thursday, Gladney was found not guilty.

He had 81 tackles and a forced fumble during his rookie season when he started 15 games.

The Cardinals are one of nine teams yet to agree to terms with an outside free agent.